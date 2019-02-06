S. Korean Civic Groups Call for Renegotiation of Defense Cost-Sharing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean civic groups are calling for Seoul and Washington to renegotiate their defense cost-sharing deal after the two sides were known to have reached an agreement in principle on the matter.The groups, including Solidarity for Peace and Reunification of Korea and the People’s Solidarity for Social Progress, raised their concerns at a joint press conference held in front of the presidential office on Thursday.They argued the South Korean public will not accept what they described as the United States' unfair demands to sharply raise Seoul's share of the cost.They claimed there are many reasons to slash joint defense costs, but the authorities of the two countries have thoroughly disregarded them.The groups criticized the cost increase for going against diplomatic efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula and said it will make North Korea suspicious of U.S. sincerity toward denuclearization and peace-building efforts ahead of their second summit.It was reported South Korea and the U.S. agreed to raise Seoul’s cost for stationing U.S. forces to less than one-point-one trillion won under a one-year contract. The current five-year deal expired on December 31st.