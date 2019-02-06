Moon to Focus on Economic Schedules in February

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says President Moon Jae-in's calendar for February will be focused on economy-related matters, including seeking a meeting with self-employed business people.Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesman Han Jeong-woo announced Thursday during a briefing that the president will expand his economic schedules more extensively following the Lunar New Year holiday to help invigorate economic conditions.The spokesman said in particular, Moon will host a meeting of local self-employed business people to hold free discussion on creating a new business environment.It will be the first time self-employed and small business owners are are exclusively invited to the top office for talks.The spokesman said President Moon will meet with local government heads on Friday to brief them on key policy goals and ask for their cooperation in reviving local economies.Next week, Moon will hold an event on smart cities and present a blueprint on changes to future cities brought on by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.He is also slated to visit the port city of Busan this month to discuss a major project to transform its downtown area centered on smart features and urban regeneration. The president made similar trips to Ulsan and Daejeon last month.