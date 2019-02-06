S. Korea to Actively Support Preparations for US-N. Korea Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Security Council(NSC) convened a meeting on Thursday to discuss a second U.S.-North Korea summit and related issues.The presidential office says participants agreed to support preparations for the second summit between Pyongyang and Washington so practical agreements for denuclearization and peace building on the Korean Peninsula are reached during the event.They also discussed an ongoing visit to Pyongyang by U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and working-level preparations for the upcoming U.S.-North Korea summit.The NSC members also checked on Seoul's preparations to field unified Korean teams during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well as a trilateral meeting among the two Koreas and the International Olympic Committee(IOC) later this month where they will discuss an inter-Korean bid to jointly host the 2032 Summer Olympics.