Trump: No Meeting with Xi Expected before Trade Deadline

U.S. President Donald Trump is unlikely to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping this month to finalize a trade deal.During a meeting with reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump said no, when asked whether there would be a meeting before the March first deadline set by the two nations to achieve a trade deal.Trump reportedly said earlier this week that he will meet Xi late this month, but U.S. media quoted officials Thursday as saying there are no plans for the two leaders to meet soon.There had been speculation that Trump might meet Xi following his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam on February 27th and 28th, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in may join them for a four-way summit to declare a formal end to the Korean War.