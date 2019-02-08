US Envoy Likely to Return to Seoul after Working-level Talks in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is expected to return to Seoul as early as Friday after negotiations with his North Korean counterpart in Pyongyang.Sources in Seoul said that Biegun will fly back to Seoul around the weekend after working-level talks with his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok-chol to prepare for the second summit of their leaders.Biegun is expected to return to Seoul via a U.S. Navy flight across the Yellow Sea as on his journey to Pyongyang on Wednesday.A foreign ministry official said that Biegun held talks with Seoul officials before leaving for North Korea, informing the South Korean side that he will brief them on the result of the working-level talks.Beigun and Kim Hyok-chol reportedly focused their discussions on coordinating the wordings of the summit agreement, which will be released after the second U.S.-North Korea talks scheduled for February 27th and 28th in Vietnam.