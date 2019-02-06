US Looks Forward to 'Very Good' Summit with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says that the U.S. is looking forward to having a "very good" second summit with North Korea at the end of this month.State Department spokesperson Robert Palladino, however, refused to elaborate on details of the summit during a regular press briefing on Thursday.U.S. President Donald Trump announced this week that his next summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be held in Vietnam on February 27th and 28th.When asked if the second summit will discuss the issue of declaring a formal end to the Korean War, the spokesman said that he's not going to get ahead of the summit or its agenda, but the U.S. is very much focused on setting it up.Palladino also said he has no additional announcement at the moment regarding the schedule of U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, who is visiting Pyongyang for working-level talks with North Korea to prepare for the summit.When asked about the exact city that will host the summit, the spokesman said those details will be announced when ready.