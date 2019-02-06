Moon Urges Nation to Honor Independence Efforts Marking 100th Anniv. of Independence Movt.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called on the Korean people to honor the history of the nation's independence movement, marking the centennial of the February Eighth Independence Declaration.On his social networking account on Friday, Moon said 100 years ago, some 600 Korean students studying in Japan gathered at the Tokyo Korean YMCA building in the heart of Tokyo to take part in a rally and issue a declaration of Korean independence from Japan's colonial rule.He said the students denounced Japan's militarism that disregarded a nation's intent and called for independence to bring peace to the East and to the world.The president also said the declaration which the students themselves prepared became a kindling that lit a bonfire of the nation's independence movement and directly influenced the 1919 March First Independence Movement across Korea.Referring to centennial ceremonies set to take place in Tokyo and Seoul Friday, Moon said he will particularly remember the eleven leaders of the February eighth declaration movement.