Survey: Approval Rating Gap Between Rival Parties Narrowest Since Pres. Moon Took Office

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that the difference in approval ratings between the ruling Party(DP) and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has further narrowed.Pollster Real Meter surveyed one-thousand-six adults nationwide on Thursday and found that the DP’s approval rating had slipped point-four of a percentage point from last week to 37-point-eight percent, posting a decline for the fourth straight week.The LKP, meanwhile, saw its approval rating climb two-point-three percentage points to 29-point-seven percent, witnessing growth for the third consecutive week.As a result, the gap between the two parties’ rating resulted in eight-point-one percentage points. That’s the narrowest gap since the launch of the Moon Jae-in government.The difference in the two parties’ ratings slipped to the ten percentage point range last November from the whopping 40 percentage point range seen shortly after Moon took office in May 2017. From last week, the gap slipped below the ten percentage point range.The pollster attributed the rise in the LKP’s rating to high expectations over the upcoming party convention that will elect a new party leader.The survey commissioned by local broadcaster TBS had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.