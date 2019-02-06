Ceremony Held in Tokyo to Mark Centennial of Independence Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

About 250 people attended a ceremony in Tokyo on Friday to mark the centennial of the February Eighth Independence Declaration.On February eighth, 1919, some 600 Korean students studying in Japan gathered in the heart of Tokyo to take part in a rally and issue a declaration of Korean independence from Japan's colonial rule.The rally is credited with paving the way for the March First Independence Movement across the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of Korea's provisional government in Shanghai.Among those in attendance at the ceremony were Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Pi Woo-jin as well as descendants of independence fighters.