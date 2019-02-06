'S. Korea, US to Announce Military Exercise Plans after Summit'

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea and the United States have reportedly postponed the announcement of plans for their combined springtime military exercises until after the second summit between Washington and Pyongyang set for late this month in consideration of any possible impact on the ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea.Lee Bo-kyung has this story.Report: A government source in Seoul said Friday that the exercise plans for the first half of this year will be announced after the U.S.-North Korea summit, adding the tentative plan to begin a computer-simulated command post exercise, widely known as the Key Resolve, on March fourth remains unchanged.The defense chiefs of the two allies held talks on the phone late last month and planned to make the announcement on their annual training programs. However, this plan was postponed as North Korea and the U.S. moved to hold working-level talks to discuss the agenda for the second summit.The allies reportedly put off the announcement again after U.S. President Donald Trump announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday that his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be held in Vietnam on February 27th and 28th.The allies are thought to have delayed the announcement under judgment that if they release the plans for their annual joint exercises, which North Korea criticizes as “war games” or "rehearsals for invasion," ongoing preparations for the summit between Trump and Kim may be affected. There is also speculation that the two leaders may reach a deal to cancel or postpone the drills during the summit.Seoul and Washington are said to have made general plans for joint drills for the first half of the year. The allies are also known to have decided to stage the Key Resolve command post exercise and the Foal Eagle field training between March and April.They have tentatively agreed to rename the Key Resolve “19-1 Exercise” in consideration of the North's aversion to the exercise. The Freedom Guardian drill, likely to be held in August, could be changed to “19-2 Exercise.”The allies are also reportedly considering creating a new name for the massive Foal Eagle drill and downsizing it to smaller scale battalion-level maneuvers to be conducted throughout the year.Last year, Seoul and Washington suspended a set of major exercises, including the summertime Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise and wintertime Vigilant Ace air exercise, in line with ongoing diplomacy aimed at the North’s denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.