Economy KOSPI Falls 1.20% Friday, Ends the Week at 2,177.05

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 26-point-37 points or one-point-20 percent on Friday amid renewed concerns over Sino-U.S. trade relations. It ended the week at two-thousand-177-point-05.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell slightly, losing just point-05 point, or point-01 percent. It closed the day at 728-point-74.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-123-point-nine won.