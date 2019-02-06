S. Korea, US to Sign Preliminary Deal on Defense Cost Sharing Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. are expected to sign a preliminary deal on Sunday on sharing the upkeep costs for stationing American troops on the Korean Peninsula.According to diplomatic sources on Friday, a signing ceremony will be held in Seoul led by the chief negotiators from both sides.The two sides have reportedly agreed to set terms for the current year only, and Seoul's total contribution will be around one-point-04 trillion won, less than the one billion dollars Washington had proposed.Once the deal is initialed, government procedures will be completed by March and the deal will be sent to the National Assembly for review in April.The two allies had failed to agree to the new terms before the previous five-year deal expired on December 31st, 2018, after Washington demanded that Seoul increase its share to one billion dollars under a one-year contract.