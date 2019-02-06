Moon: Reforms to Preliminary Feasibility Study Needed

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has highlighted the need to reform the current system of conducting preliminary feasibility studies for government-led projects to achieve balanced national development.Referring to concerns over the government's recent waiver of studies for projects worth more than 24 trillion won, Moon said at a meeting with the heads of local district governments on Friday that the selection of projects eligible for exemption was made in accordance with strict standards.He said the central government will continue to seek regional development projects in cooperation with local governments and offer active support.Moon reaffirmed his pledge to guarantee more autonomy to local governments, urging them to do more to create jobs and boost the economy in return.Moon also praised the recently signed "Gwangju Job Project," the joint low-wage car-making venture with Hyundai Motor, and said the government will actively support any region that seeks to push for a similar venture.