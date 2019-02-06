Prosecutors Demand 7-Year Prison Term for Ex-Defense Minister for Opinion Rigging

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have demanded a seven-year prison term for former Defense Minister Kim Kwan-jin for his involvement in the military's online opinion rigging ahead of the 2012 general and presidential elections.At a hearing Friday, prosecutors said Kim violated the military's political neutrality, adding the case should end the military's interference in politics and establish the basic constitutional order.As for Kim's defense that the rigging operation was in response to pro-North Korea forces, prosecutors said the decision was not based on an investigation of facts, and resulted from an arrogant and oppressive way of thinking.Prosecutors also demanded a five-year term for both former Deputy Defense Minister Lim Kwan-bin and Kim Tae-hyo, a former presidential secretary under the Lee Myung-bak administration, for their involvement in the operation.All three men are accused of playing key roles in instructing officers to post massive numbers of Internet comments in order to sway public opinion in favor of the Lee government and its policies between 2010 and 2012.