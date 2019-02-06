3 Korean Schools in China to Launch Intensive Education About Dokdo

Photo : KBS News

The North Gyeongsang Provincial Government says it will designate three Korean schools in China as schools for intensive education about South Korea's sovereignty over Dokdo.The province, which exercises jurisdiction over South Korea’s easternmost islets in the East Sea, announced on Friday its plan to sign a related memorandum of understanding with the schools in Shanghai, Suzhou and Wuxi, later this month.Each of the school will receive an annual subsidy of ten million won from the province to hold classes on Dokdo for three years and organize various educational events, including quiz shows and field trips, to teach young people about the islets.They will also build an exhibition room on Dokdo and neighboring Ulleung Island, and stage a public awareness campaign.