Record Tax Revenue Surplus in 2018

Write: 2019-02-08 17:02:50Update: 2019-02-08 17:11:01

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted a record tax revenue surplus last year on increased corporate and income tax earnings. 

According to Finance Ministry data on 2018 tax earnings unveiled Friday, tax revenue recorded 293-point-six trillion won last year, some 25-point-four trillion won more than planned.

The record surplus is mainly attributed to an increase in corporate tax where an additional seven-point-nine trillion won has been logged thanks to brisk semiconductor exports.

Real estate transactions also expanded last year for an extra seven-point-seven trillion won revenue obtained in capital gains tax.

Earned income tax revenues also rose by two-point-three trillion won resulting from higher wages and a larger number of regular employees.
