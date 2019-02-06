Seoul City to Distribute Independence Declaration in 5 Languages

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to distribute Korea's February 1919 Independence Declaration worldwide in five languages.The project is a collaboration between the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education and the civic group called the Voluntary Agency Network of Korea, VANK.The declaration was issued on February eighth, 1919 by hundreds of Korean students studying in Japan at the time at a rally in the heart of Tokyo. They exposed violence perpetrated by colonial Japan and proclaimed Korea's determination to fight for independence. This year is the centennial of declaration.The Tokyo rally is credited with paving the way for the March First Independence Movement that broke out three weeks later.The document was first rewritten in plain, modern-day, easy-to-understand Korean and then translated into English, Japanese, Chinese and Esperanto. Esperanto is an international auxiliary language created in the late 19th century as a universal second tongue, which held special significance to Korean youths of the colonial era.The Independence Declaration can be accessed by anyone through the Web site seoul100.kr run by Seoul City as well as another site(http://kkum.prkorea.com) operated by VANK dedicated to the unsung heroes of Korea's independence movement.VANK says it will distribute copies of the declaration to Korean language schools and ethnic Korean associations around the world.The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education will do the same with all schools in the capital city.