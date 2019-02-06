Social Dialogue on Flexible Work Hours to Conclude This Month

Photo : KBS News

The Economic, Social and Labor Council says it will conclude dialogue on the flexible work hour system on February 18th, with its eighth and final meeting scheduled that day.The council's committee on the improvement of the flexible work hour system made the announcement Friday during its sixth session, and plans a seventh meeting next Wednesday.Labor, management and government delegates taking part in the committee have agreed to this timetable, but reaching an agreement on expanding flexible work hours remains elusive.In a statement Thursday, the Federation of Korean Trade Unions said it opposes extending the unit period of the flexible work hour rule.Representatives of employers say extending the flexible work hours is necessary for productivity.