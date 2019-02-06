Chances Getting Slimmer for Moon to Fly to Vietnam for War-Ending Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

The chances of President Moon Jae-in flying to Vietnam in a few weeks to join the diplomatic endeavor to end the Korean War are getting slimmer.Speculation surrounding Moon’s potential trip to Vietnam rose after reports that U.S. President Donald Trump may meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping immediately after his planned second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which will be held in Vietnam later this month.There was speculation that the leaders of the four involved countries may gather in Vietnam to declare a formal end to the Korean War in order to take the first step towards a peace treaty for the Korean Peninsula. Recent visible efforts by the U.S. and China about putting an end to the war added to the growing speculation.However, the speculation is starting to fizzle after Trump denied on Thursday that he will meet with Xi this month.