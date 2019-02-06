Moon Defends Fast Process on Dev't Projects, Acknowledges Need for Improvement

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has defended the government’s policy to fast-track major regional infrastructure projects while acknowledging the need to improve the system.In a meeting with the heads of regional governments at the presidential office on Friday, Moon spoke of waiving preliminary feasibility studies for several sizable projects.Although Moon argued it should remain in place, he acknowledged the need for some improvement to better fulfill the goal of balanced national development.The president said the government has tried to apply strict standards in selecting projects eligible for the waiver.Moon said the central government will further strengthen cooperation with regional governments and help their key strategic projects in order to boost economic growth.Last month, the government exempted preliminary feasibility studies for 23 projects worth more than 24 trillion won. The move was met with criticism, particularly from those in the Seoul metropolitan area, which failed to receive exemption for many of its projects and claimed it was a waste of taxpayers’ money.