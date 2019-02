Photo : YONHAP News

The government will provide special grants to help contain foot-and-mouth disease(FMD).The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said four-point-three billion won in assistance will be given to 15 cities and provinces.Given the FMD virus' maximum two-week incubation period, the government views next week as crucial in preventing the infectious disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals from spreading further.No new case of FMD has been reported since last Thursday.