Trump Says Hanoi Will Be the Venue for Second US-North Korea Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Hanoi will be the venue for his second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Trump confirmed on Saturday, Seoul Time, in a post on Twitter that the second U.S.-North Korea summit will take place in Vietnam’s capital city on Feb. 27-28.His message came after Stephen Biegun, the U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, held pre-summit talks with his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok-chol in Pyongyang from Wednesday to Friday.The US president said in the message that Biegun had just left North Korea after a very productive meeting with an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Kim Jong-un, adding that the meeting will be held in Hanoi on February 27 and 28.In a second Tweet on Saturday, Trump emphasized that North Korea would benefit from the summit economically, writing that under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, North Korea “will become a great Economic Powerhouse.”He added that “North Korea will become a different kind of Rocket - an Economic one!”Trump announced on Tuesday that his second meeting with Kim would be held in Vietnam but didn't specify the host city. There were reports that the United States favored Da Nang while North Korea wanted Hanoi for the meeting venue.