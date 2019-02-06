Funeral Held for Late Contract Worker

Photo : KBS News

The funeral for the young subcontract worker Kim Yong-gyun who was killed on the job late last year was held Saturday at Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul.The family and a civic committee earlier announced the ceremony would begin around noon.Before the funeral, memorial events organized by the civic group were also held in Seoul's Jongno area and at the Taean Thermal Power Plant in South Chungcheong Province where Kim was killed.Kim will be buried at Moran cemetery park in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.The 24-year-old was killed in a conveyor belt accident on December eleventh at the Taean plant. His death sparked public outrage over the treatment of contract workers.His family had put off his burial in an effort to improve working conditions for temporary workers.Three days of funeral services that started Thursday came 60 days after his death following an agreement reached between the bereaved family and the Korea Western Power Company.