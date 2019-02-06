S. Korea, US to Sign Provisional Deal on Defense Cost Sharing Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are set to sign a provisional agreement on sharing the upkeep costs for stationing U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, the two sides will hold a signing ceremony at the ministry building in Seoul at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.Chang Won-sam, South Korea's top negotiator in defense cost sharing negotiations, and his U.S. counterpart Timothy Betts will sign the deal. Before the ceremony, Betts will also meet with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.The allies reportedly agreed to Seoul increasing its contribution to about one-point-03 trillion won in 2019, less than the one billion dollars or one-point-13 trillion won the U.S. had proposed.However, the contract would last only one year, leaving a burden for the allies to start negotiating the terms again in the coming months.