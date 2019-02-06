Prosecution to Indict Former Supreme Court Chief Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution said it will indict on Monday former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae who is involved in a massive judicial power abuse scandal.Yang, who is under pre-indictment detention, is the first former chief of South Korea’s top court to have been arrested as a suspect and face a criminal trial.Yang is accused of instructing officials at the National Court Administration, the top court’s governing body, to interfere in high-profile trials in order to use them as leverage to lobby the office of then President Park Geun-hye to get her approval for the establishment of a separate court of appeals.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office is expected to indict two retired justices Park Byong-dae and Ko Young-han as well for their alleged involvement in the scandal.