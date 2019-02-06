S. Korean Parliamentary Leaders Depart for US ahead of Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of South Korean lawmakers will visit the United States this week ahead of the second North Korea-U.S. summit set for late this month in Vietnam.National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and the leaders of ruling and opposition parties embarked on a weeklong trip to the U.S. on Sunday morning.Departing for the trip at Incheon International Airport, Moon said that the delegation will deliver South Korea's positions to U.S. parliamentary leaders regarding improvements of relations between the two Koreas and between the United States and North Korea.The assembly speaker said the lawmakers will also seek candid discussions with U.S. parliamentarians to ensure great progress in the process of establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula ahead of the second U.S.-North Korea summit.During the trip, the delegation will meet with U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other figures to discuss ways to strengthen ties between the two countries as well as the means for seeking denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The delegation includes chiefs and floor leaders of ruling and opposition parties, as well as leading members of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs and each party's diplomatic experts on the United States.