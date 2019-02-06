S. Korean Group Leaves for N. Korea for Private Exchange Event

Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation of about 250 South Koreans visited North Korea on Tuesday for a joint event at Mount Geumgang.The event, dubbed “New Year Gathering for the Implementation of the June 15th Joint Declaration,” is the first inter-Korean private exchange event to be held this year.The delegation comprised of representatives from various fields including religion, labor, women’s rights and culture groups, along with reporters and support staff, departed for the two-day trip early on Tuesday.The joint event will be attended by some 400 people, including various North Koreans and other figures from abroad.During the two-day event at the Mount Geumgang resort, the South Korean participants plan to propose diverse inter-Korean exchange projects to their North Korean counterparts.