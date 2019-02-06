Honorary Graduation Ceremony Held for Student Victims of Sewol Ferry

Photo : YONHAP News

An honorary graduation ceremony was held for the student victims of the Sewol ferry sinking on Tuesday.Danwon High School in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province commemorated 250 of its former students who died in the ferry disaster on April 16th, 2014 while on a field trip to Jeju island. Seventy-five of the students who took part in the school’s field trip survived the accident.Each of the 250 students were called out by name and their diplomas handed to their family.Around 500 people attended the ceremony, including Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae.