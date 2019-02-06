Economy KOSPI Up 0.45% Tuesday, Ends at 2,190.47

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose nine-point-74 points, or point-45 percent on Tuesday, ending the day at two-thousand-190-point-47.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell two-point-89 points, or point-39 percent. It closed the day at 730-point-58.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-123-point-nine won.