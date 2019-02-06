Abe: No Need to Revise 'Sea of Japan' Title

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says there is no need to change the "Sea of Japan" label referring to a body of water situated between Japan and the Korean Peninsula. Abe claimed it is the only name established by the international community.The prime minister made the remark before Japan's House of Representatives budget committee on Tuesday, saying there is no need or grounds to revise the title of Sea of Japan.He said Japan will continue to sternly assert its stance with the international community and organizations to solicit support and a “correct understanding” of the matter.Abe's remarks were in response to a question from opposition lawmaker Shū Watanabe of the Democratic Party for the People who asked the prime minister about South Korea's protest to using the Sea of Japan label, saying it's a legacy of Tokyo's colonial occupation.Regarding the International Hydrographic Organization(IHO)'s request that Korea and Japan discuss the issue of revising the name, Abe said his country will contribute to informal talks in a constructive manner, and expressed his will to respond to consultations.The IHO made the request to Seoul and Tokyo after accepting a petition filed by the South Korean government over the Sea of Japan labeling in regards to a revision to the IHO's "Limits of Oceans and Seas" publication, which serves as a guideline when countries produce maps and charts.