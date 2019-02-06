Ruling Bloc to Discuss Autonomous Police System

Photo : KBS News

The ruling party, the government and the presidential office will discuss a planned introduction of an autonomous police system.At a meeting to be held at the National Assembly on Thursday, Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs Cho Kuk will brief participants on the developments made thus far on the issue and present the government’s finalized plans.They will also likely discuss whether to enact a new law or revise existing law to enforce the system.Under the system, the National Police Agency will transfer the duties related to everyday security for the public to the police agencies of provincial and municipal governments.This requires coordination from the ruling bloc as it is tied to the issue of redistribution of legal enforcement power between the prosecution and the police.