Economy KOSPI Adds 0.50% Wednesday, Ends at 2,201.48

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, adding eleven-point-01 points, or point-50 percent, to end the day at two-thousand-201-point-48.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, adding nine-point-33 points, or one-point-28 percent. It closed the day at 739-point-91.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-121-point-seven won.