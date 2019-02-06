Drunk Driver Who Killed Young Soldier Sentenced to 6 Yrs. in Prison

Photo : YONHAP News

The drunk driver that killed a young soldier in Busan in a highly-publicized car crash was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday.The Busan District Court handed down the prison term to the 27-year-old defendant, identified by his surname Park, saying that "the extent to which the crime has been committed is very grave and the result is as devastating."Park was charged for hitting Yoon Chang-ho, a 22-year-old army conscript and Korea University student, with his vehicle while driving intoxicated at an intersection near Haeundae Beach in Busan on September 25th last year.Yoon suffered severe head injuries and died in early November.Yoon's family and friends expressed regret over Wednesday's ruling, saying it has failed to measure up to public expectations.Prosecutors plan to appeal the ruling.Yoon's death caused a public outcry, prompting the National Assembly to pass bills to reinforce the punishment for drunk driving causing death from a one-year prison term to at least three years and up to life imprisonment last November.