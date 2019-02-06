Son Heung-min Scores in Four Consecutive Games

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League scored for the fourth consecutive game.During a UEFA Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday, Son scored Tottenham’s first goal two minutes into the second half, helping his team secure a 3-0 victory.Son has scored nine goals in eleven matches against Dortmund during his career and has managed to find the net in Tottenham’s last four games which were against Watford, Newcastle United, Leicester City and the German club Dortmund.