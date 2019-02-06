Gov't to Lift Standstill Order Due to No New FMD Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

With no new cases of foot-and-mouth disease(FMD) reported for two weeks, the government will lift a standstill order that was issued for livestock farms in two cities in Gyeonggi and North Chungcheong Province.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said the movement ban, an order that restricts the movement of livestock and farm equipment, for Anseong in Gyeonggi will be lifted on Thursday, excluding the area within a three kilometer radius from a farm which reported cases of FMD late last month.The standstill order for Chungju in North Chungcheong will be lifted on Friday.The ministry is lifting the ban because no additional FMD cases were reported for 14 days after farms in the two cities reported cases of the highly infectious animal disease.On Wednesday, Agriculture Minister Lee Gae-ho ordered the ministry to remain vigilant and to continue quarantine efforts and disinfection activities.