Ruling Bloc Agrees to Introduce Autonomous Regional Police on Trial Basis

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling party, the government and the presidential office have agreed to introduce a regional autonomous police system this year in five major cities and provinces on a trial basis before implementing it nationwide in 2021.They revealed the plan on Thursday in a policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly.Under the system, the National Police Agency will transfer duties related to everyday security for the public to the police agencies of provincial and municipal governments.The ruling camp also said it will expand the duties of autonomous police in phases by 2022 and grant mayors and governors the authority to appoint autonomous police chiefs.Democratic Party chief policymaker Cho Jeong-sik said that they have also decided to revise the Police Act to prevent any confusion regarding the dual system of national and regional police.