Sports

N. Korea 'Responds Positively' to Inter-Korean Exchange on 'Ssireum'

Write: 2019-02-14 11:40:36Update: 2019-02-14 13:53:25

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has responded positively regarding an inter-Korean exchange on the traditional sport of “ssireum” wrestling.
 
An official from the Korea Ssireum Association(KSA) said on Wednesday that KSA chief Park Pal-yong confirmed the positive reaction following recent talks with North Korean ssireum officials at Mount Geumgang in North Korea. 

One of the topics up for discussion was the co-hosting of the Dano ssireum festival, which is slated for June. 

The official said the two sides will discuss details of the exchange in the near future, adding that working-level discussions will likely take place in China. 

The two Koreas also plan to work towards the unification of the differing terminology and rules of ssireum. 

Efforts to expand inter-Korean exchanges in the sport have gathered steam since the two Koreas successfully achieved the joint inscription of ssireum as part of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list last November.
