N. and S. Korea's Sports Ministers to Meet IOC Chief for Joint Olympic Bid

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The sports ministers of South and North Korea will meet with the head of the International Olympic Committee to discuss their bid to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics.Lee Bo-kyung has the story.Report: South Korean Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan will meet with his North Korean counterpart Kim Il-guk and International Olympic Committee(IOC) President Thomas Bach at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday.The three parties will discuss the two Koreas’ bid to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics in Seoul and Pyongyang, with the two sides planning to submit a formal letter of intent to the IOC during the meeting.In addition, North and South Korea will request to march under the same flag during the opening ceremony and compete as unified Korean teams at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.They are expected to explain their detailed plans and proposals for the joint teams and the IOC will likely seek consultation from global governing bodies of related sports.During talks held in December, South and North Korea agreed to field unified teams in four to five events at the Tokyo Olympics.Both nations made Olympic history when they formed a unified women's ice hockey team at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games. The two Koreas also competed under one flag in canoeing, rowing and women's basketball at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.The two sides are expected to pursue joint teams in sports where they have prior experience competing together.Since entering together for the first time at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, the two Koreas have intermittently marched as one at international sporting events, most recently at the PyeongChang Winter Games.Before the meeting, Do will hold talks with Bach and Kim on Thursday to fine-tune the details.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.