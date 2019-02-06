Vietnamese FM: Hanoi Prepared to Share Economic Model with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh who visited Pyongyang earlier this week ahead of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to his country later this month says Hanoi is prepared to share its economic development model with North Korea.According to Vietnamese media on Thursday, Minh said if the North were to request Vietnam’s economic development model, his country would share its expertise on national construction, social development and international unity.The remarks were made during Minh's meeting with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho and Ri Su-yong, a vice chairman of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of North Korea on Wednesday.North Korea's state media said the two foreign ministers discussed ways to strengthen their countries’ ties and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.Media reports suggested the two sides discussed not only the North Korean leader's visit to Hanoi for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, but also Kim's state visit to Vietnam.Minh wrapped up his three-day trip to Pyongyang on Thursday.