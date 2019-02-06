Jim Rogers Denies Reported Plan to Visit N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

US investment guru Jim Rogers is said to have denied a South Korean media report that he plans to visit North Korea in the near future.An official at Seoul’s Foreign Ministry told reporters on Thursday that the ministry contacted Rogers but confirmed that he has no such travel plans.The official said the ministry also indirectly learned from multiple sources that the American investor has not been in contact with North Korea and has no idea why such a report was made.Earlier, a local media outlet said Rogers had been invited by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit the country next month.