'Substantial South-North Event for Independence Movement Unlikely'

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry says it's unlikely that the two Koreas will hold a substantial joint event to commemorate the centennial of the March First Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule.A ministry official told reporters on Thursday that with only two weeks to go before the anniversary, the North has yet to give a concrete response to the South's proposal.The two sides agreed to jointly commemorate the event during their summit meeting in September. Seoul has sent proposals to Pyongyang containing a potential site and size of the event several times since December.The official said it isn't appropriate at this point to talk about a cancellation or change in the event.