Inter-Korea

'Substantial South-North Event for Independence Movement Unlikely'

Write: 2019-02-14 17:21:06Update: 2019-02-14 17:25:35

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry says it's unlikely that the two Koreas will hold a substantial joint event to commemorate the centennial of the March First Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule.  

A ministry official told reporters on Thursday that with only two weeks to go before the anniversary, the North has yet to give a concrete response to the South's proposal. 

The two sides agreed to jointly commemorate the event during their summit meeting in September. Seoul has sent proposals to Pyongyang containing a potential site and size of the event several times since December. 

The official said it isn't appropriate at this point to talk about a cancellation or change in the event.
