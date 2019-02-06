'Substantial South-North Event for Independence Movement Unlikely'

The Unification Ministry says it's unlikely that the two Koreas will hold a substantial joint event to commemorate the centennial of the March First Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule.
A ministry official told reporters on Thursday that with only two weeks to go before the anniversary, the North has yet to give a concrete response to the South's proposal.
The two sides agreed to jointly commemorate the event during their summit meeting in September. Seoul has sent proposals to Pyongyang containing a potential site and size of the event several times since December.
The official said it isn't appropriate at this point to talk about a cancellation or change in the event.