Moon Pledges Support for Small Businesses

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has promised additional support for the self-employed and small business owners.At a meeting attended by some 160 self-employed businesspeople and small shop owners at the presidential office on Thursday, Moon said they should be treated as workers instead of employers.According to the president, as of the end of last year, there were five-point-64 million self-employed businesspeople and small retailers.He added that with up to one-point-one million members of their own families considered to be working for them without pay, the total number accounts for more than 25 percent of the total of those who are currently employed.Moon said the government is already doing more than any former administration has done and plans to issue 18 trillion won worth of gift certificates that can only be used at small businesses and traditional marketplaces by 2021.The government will also seek to have every traditional marketplace be equipped with adequate parking spaces.