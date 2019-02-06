Pres. Moon Meets Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Austria have sat down in Seoul for a bilateral summit.Arriving in South Korea on Thursday on a two-day visit, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz met with President Moon Jae-in at the presidential office later in the day. The two discussed policies regarding small and mid-sized enterprises(SMEs) and science and technology.Moon praised Kurz’s effort to confront issues of the past, mentioning specifically the invitation of dozens of Holocaust survivors to an event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Austrian Republic last year.Moon said he believes that looking squarely at unfortunate events of the past based on the principles of justice and truth will become the basis for future-oriented development.Kurz said he is inspired by how fast-growing and innovative South Korea has become. He hopes the two countries will learn much from each other through various exchanges.