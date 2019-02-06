India's PM Modi to Visit S. Korea from Feb. 21

Photo : YONHAP News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit South Korea next week.South Korea’s presidential office announced on Thursday that Modi will make a two-day visit from next Thursday at the invitation of President Moon Jae-in.In what will be his first visit to South Korea in four years, Modi will hold a summit with Moon on Friday of next week to discuss measures to expand the areas of bilateral cooperation to science and technology, space industry and defense industry.India is expected to reaffirm its support for a peace process on the Korean Peninsula. The two countries are also likely to discuss cooperation to facilitate peace and prosperity of the international community.