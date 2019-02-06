S. Korea to Prepare Follow-up Measures to Defense Cost Deal with US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s National Security Council(NSC) says the country will be thoroughly prepared for follow-up measures to a recent agreement with the United States on defense cost sharing.The presidential office said the NSC convened a meeting Thursday presided over by chief of the presidential National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong.Participants assessed the two allies made a successful agreement through close coordination, adding they will be fully prepared for swift proceedings of follow-up measures.On Sunday, the two countries signed a provisional agreement to increase Seoul's contribution to about one-point-04 trillion won this year for the operation of the 28-thousand-500 U.S. Forces Korea, up by eight-point-two percent from last year.The NSC also agreed to continue Seoul-Washington discussions for a successful second North Korea-U.S. summit.President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump plan to speak with each other by telephone next week to coordinate the two countries' stances on possible agenda items for Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.