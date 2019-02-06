Leaders of S. Korea, Austria Discuss Denuclearization, Arms Reduction

Photo : YONHAP News

Top leaders of South Korea and Austria have shared their wishes for permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.President Moon Jae-in sat down with visiting Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the presidential office on Thursday and briefed him on the ongoing peace process on the Korean Peninsula, driven by inter-Korean summits and the last U.S.-North Korea summit. He also thanked Austria for its consistent support for stability and peace of the peninsula.Kurz highly assessed Moon and his government's efforts to ease tension and create a peaceful mood on the peninsula while expressing his firm support for a peace process for the region.The two also wished for a successful second summit between North Korea and the United States and agreed to continuously work together for the North’s denuclearization and permanent peace on the peninsula.Kurz said Austria has played a leading role under international treaties on arms reduction. Emphasizing concession and change of mind from countries, he proposed Austria and South Korea cooperate along with their international partners.Moon agreed with him and said South Korea can join Austria’s efforts once the North’s denuclearization is settled.