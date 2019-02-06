Snow Falling in Seoul and Central Regions of the Country

Photo : KBS News

Snow is falling in Seoul and the central regions of the country.The Korea Meteorological Administration said on Friday that the snow will stop briefly during the daytime and start again in the afternoon or at night in some parts of the country.Seoul, Gyeonggi and the western parts of Gangwon Province will receive one to three centimeters of snow, while Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang Provinces will see around one centimeter.Five border islands in the Yellow Sea are expected to receive up to eight centimeters of snow.Most parts of the nation are expected to see pleasant weather on Saturday.