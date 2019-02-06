S. Korea's Current Account Surplus Hit 8-Month Low in Dec.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's current account surplus hit an eight-month low in December due to slowing exports.According to preliminary data released by the Bank of Korea on Friday, the country's current account surplus came to four-point-82 billion dollars in December.The country posted a current account surplus for the 80th consecutive month since May 2012 based on revised statistics criteria, but the December figure represents the smallest surplus since April of last year.During 2018, the current account surplus reached 76-point-four billion dollars, extending the surplus streak for the 21st consecutive year.The goods account surplus came to 111-point-eight billion dollars last year, the smallest number since 2014.The services account posted a deficit of 29-point-seven billion dollars in 2018, the second largest figure after it reached a record deficit of 36-point-seven billion dollars in 2017.