S. Korea, Japan Foreign Ministers to Meet Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will hold talks with her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on various issues surrounding the two countries.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said the meeting comes as the two ministers are visiting Germany on Friday to attend the Munich Security Conference which will open on Saturday. The two officials last held talks about 20 days ago in Switzerland.The ministry said that Kang and Kono will share views on pending issues, including the state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula and the South Korean Supreme Court’s ruling on forced wartime labor cases.In particular, Kono is expected to reiterate Tokyo’s demand that Seoul accept its request for talks on South Korea's court rulings.Seoul has maintained the request is being carefully considered.The ministers are also expected to discuss North Korea’s denuclearization efforts as the second U.S.-North Korea summit is set to take place in Hanoi on February 27th and 28th.