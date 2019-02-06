Base Fare for Seoul Taxis to Rise From Sat.

Photo : KBS News

The base fare for Seoul taxis will increase by 800 won to three-thousand-800 won, starting from 4 a.m. Saturday.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Friday that the base fare for late-night rides, which is in effect from midnight to four a.m., will rise by one-thousand won to four-thousand-600 won.The starting fare for large-sized and deluxe taxis will increase by one-thousand-500 won to six-thousand-500 won.This is the first rise in fees since October 2013.The standard distance and time unit fee will also see change.For ordinary taxis, 100 won will be added to the base fare every 132 meters traveled, which is ten meters shorter than the current rate. As for the time fare, 100 won will be added to the basic fee every 31 seconds instead of every 35 seconds.